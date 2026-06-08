/Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton's sweet kiss at Monaco Grand Prix goes viral | Watch

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are once again making headlines after the two were spotted sharing a sweet moment at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver finished second in Monaco, and several videos circulating on social media captured him approaching the reality television star before giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Most-talked-about moment in the race

The post-race celebrations interaction between the couple has flooded social media, and fans can't stop talking about it. Kardashian, who had been present throughout the race weekend, was seen closely following the action from the Ferrari paddock and supporting Hamilton from trackside.

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Hamilton podium kiss for Kardashian

Another viral moment from the race happened during the podium ceremony when Hamilton appeared to direct a kiss toward Kardashian while standing with his trophy.

The widely circulated clips showcase Kardashian filming the moment on her phone as the seven-time Formula 1 champion smiled from the podium.

It is also said that the racer also playfully sprayed champagne in her direction.

Hamilton opens up about Kardashian

Additionally, Hamilton also spoke warmly about Kardashian. Though he did not mention her name, fans believe the comments were about her. "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support," he said. "With my friends, it was an incredible turnout, just overall with people. I don't really know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."

Reacting to the viral visuals, one user wrote, "Love Lewis on podium." Another added, "goals." "I'm soooo happy, and I hear Kanye loves him for her, and doesn't mind him being around the kids," commented another fan. "My girl is glowing," said one. "Aww, looks like someone got flustered. That's cute," wrote another.

Hamilton and Kardashian's relationship