/Iran court rejects filmmaker Jafar Panahi's appeal against jail term: lawyer

An Iranian court has rejected an appeal against a one-year jail sentence by director Jafar Panahi, who is now reportedly back in his homeland after winning top prize at last year's Cannes film festival, his lawyer was quoted as saying Sunday.

A Tehran Revolutionary Court fully upheld the original December verdict of another court, although Panahi can still lodge a new appeal with a provincial court, lawyer Mostafa Nili told the website of Iranian daily Etemad.

The ruling means that the original judgement of one year in prison and a two-year travel ban on charges of "propaganda" against Iran's clerical system still stands, the lawyer added.

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Iran's ISNA news agency had said in May that the director, who as well as winning the Cannes Palme d'Or was nominated for an Oscar for his film "It Was Just an Accident", had returned to Iran on March 30, shortly after the annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

While abroad promoting the film, Panahi had expressed outrage over the Iranian authorities' crackdown in January on anti-government protests, which, according to rights groups, left thousands dead.

Panahi has not posted on his widely followed Instagram account since February, nor has he confirmed that he has returned to Iran. The US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic was still ongoing when he reportedly went home.

It was not clear if Panahi had attended the latest trial hearings under Judge Iman Afshari, who is notorious for his tough verdicts.

"It Was Just an Accident" is a politically charged film, showing five Iranians confronting a man they believe tortured them in prison, a story inspired by Panahi's own previous time in detention.

Also read: Jafar Panahi leaves Iran for first time in 14 years as travel ban is lifted

Nili said that according to the indictment from the judiciary, Panahi's sentence was based on "producing an underground and problematic film against the ruling establishment", in apparent reference to the critically-acclaimed movie.

He had also supported several individuals seen as political prisoners by rights groups, portrayed "the country's situation in a negative light" and protested against the use of capital punishment in Iran, it added.

During his globe-trotting tour to promote the film, Panahi had repeatedly vowed to return to Iran despite the potential legal repercussions and the risk of being summoned to serve his sentence.