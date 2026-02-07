/'We’ll always be family': Kim Kardashian addresses equation with Kanye West years after divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship has always gained social media attention due to their complicated bond. The reality TV star recently opened up about her ex-husband. She revealed that despite having a turbulent past with the rapper, the duo's bond as co-parents is still intact.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra drops rare throwback photos with Nick Jonas

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During an interview with Complex, Kardashian addressed current equation with West, saying, "We’ll always be family." Sharing about their relationship as co-parents, she said, "We both know that. We will be okay, and there’s so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids."

This comment from Kardashian comes after she publicly praised West's Yeezy footwear in a recent TikTok video. Acknowledging the moment, she explained, “I couldn’t deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship

The duo got married in 2014 after being in a relationship for two years. Kim and Kanye share four children: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6. They reportedly separated in 2021, while their divorce was finalised the next year.

The former couple's high-profile post-divorce bond has always been a topic of conversation on social media, as there are periods of tension between them, as well as attempts at stable co-parenting.

Emotional toll due to marriage

Previously, Kardashian had spoken candidly about how her marriage had an emotional toll on her health. In episodes of The Kardashians, she shared that the stress surrounding her relationship has led to recurring health issues. "My job as a mom is to just make sure that, when that behaviour is happening, my kids are protected," she said.