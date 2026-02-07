/Lil Jon's son dies days after he went missing, body retrieved from Georgia lake

In a shocking turn of events, rapper Lil Jon has shared the heartbreaking news of the death of his son, Nathan Smith. The unfortunate news comes days after he went missing. Smith's body was found in a pond near his home in a Georgia town. Smith, famously known as DJ Young Slade, was 27

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother (Nicole Smith) and I are devastated,” Lil Jon wrote in a statement the rapper shared on social media. “Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest. He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and a graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”