/Reading off a teleprompter? Mariah Carey accused of lip-syncing during her performance at Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics kicked off with a star-studded opening ceremony at Milan, Italy. Apart from all the glitz and glamour, sports enthusiasts were left disappointed with music legend Maria Carey's performance.

Showed up wearing a beautiful white gown, Carey received backlash for her apparent lip-syncing during the opening ceremony. The event marked the start of the 25th Olympic Winter Games, and the American singer's performance was one of the eagerly anticipated moments for fans. The 56-year-old singer started the sports event with a performance of the classic Italian song ''Volare". However, soon after she began her performance, fans noticed that she was lip-syncing.

Mariah Carey accused of lip syncing at the Winter Olympics

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On February 6, Carey showed up at San Siro Stadium in a voluminous white gown with sequins and a fur boa. Delighting her Italian fans, she began her performance by singing Domenico Modugno’s popular 1950s classic “Nel blu, dipinto di blu”, aka “Volare,” However, her efforts to appeal to the crowd didn't go as well as expected.

Soon after she began singing, the fans noticed that she was not actually singing live as they accused her of lip-syncing. Many fans have also claimed that her lips were moving more slowly when compared to what was being heard.

Disappointed over her performance, one netizen called her performance, ‘’lazy'' and ‘’bored.''

"Mariah Carey looks bored of lip syncing. This could be remedied by actually singing," one user wrote.

‘’Witnessing Mariah Carey at the #Olympics2026 Opening Ceremony…she is stiff, lip syncing and looks like she’s reading off a teleprompter,'' another user wrote.

“Thought it was the fault of the sound engineer as well, but clearly the mic/audio does work as we can see from the lady in black dress Think Mariah is just awful at lip syncing and incredibly lazy.”

Several netizens also questioned why she was made to sing in Italian.

Another fan said, ‘’Mariah Carey has to be the worst lip syncer in history. Truly awful.''

Carey and her team have not reacted to this backlash yet.