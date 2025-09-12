/Thirtysomething actor Timothy Busfield indicted in child sex abuse case; Here's what we know

Hollywood actor Timothy Busfield, who gained prominence for his show Thirtysomething, even receiving a Primetime Emmy Award, has landed in legal trouble. The actor has been reportedly indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of criminal sexual contact with a child. The indictment is followed by his arrest in New Mexico recently.

Timothy Busfield indicted on child sex abuse charges?

According to report of Deadline, Timothy's main lawyer said the indictment has been on child sex

abuse claims. County District Attorney Sam Bregman made public the indictment against Busefield. The attorney added, "As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial. The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure."

"This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law. Mr Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court—where evidence matters—not behind closed doors.”

Timeline of Timothy Busefield being charged with child sex abuse

Reportedly, on January 9, Timothy Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse from alleged incidents involving two minor boys on the New Mexico set of the Fox/Warner Bros TV series The Cleaning Lady.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman announced the indictment, stating Busefield faces multiple felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a child. The district attorney’s office emphasised in a statement that “protecting children remains a top priority” and that the office is “committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims.”

Previous case of sexual assault against Timothy Busefield

This is not the first time a case against Timothy Busefield has come out. Busfield has been accused of sexual assault against four children and one adult, once in 1994, once in 2012, and three times in 2026.