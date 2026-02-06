/Zayn Malik reveals biggest solo tour days after fifth studio album announcement

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who had recently announced his fifth studio album titled Konnakol, has given his fans a major treat after he revealed his biggest solo tour yet. The British pop star had dropped the album's lead single, Die For Me, creating excitement amongst the fans. Let's delve in to know more.

More details about Zayn Malik's solo tour album

Zayn Malik unveiled that he will be doing his biggest solo tour with 31 dates worldwide. He will be headlining arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Mexico and the UK. The tour will kick off on May 12, 2026, at Manchester's AO Arena, followed by stops in Glasgow and Birmingham before rounding off his only European shows this year with a show at London's The O2 on Saturday, May 23, ahead of the UK Spring Bank Holiday.

In addition, Zayn Malik will also be performing in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and more before concluding on Friday, November 20, in Miami, FL, at Kaseya Center. Earlier this week, Zayn Malik announced his fifth studio album, Konnakol, which will be released on April 17 and is available for pre-order now.

The album's lead single, Die For Me, was unveiled today, i.e., February 6, offering the first glimpse into his latest album.

All about upcoming album KONNAKOL

Konnakol is the upcoming fifth studio album of Zayn Malik, which will be released on April 17, 2026, through Mercury Records. It served as the follow-up to Zayn's previous album, Room Under the Stairs, in 2024 and was preceded by the single Die For Me, which was released today.

For the unversed, Zayn Malik became a big part of the group One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. He left the group in March 2015 and signed a solo recording contract with RCA Records.

