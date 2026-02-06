/South Korean rapper Zico to make his return to Tokyo for solo concert after eight years

Google Preferred
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 14:28 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 14:28 IST
Zico Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Renowned musician Zico will reportedly be making his return to Tokyo after eight years for a solo concert. Read to know more details about the upcoming event. 

Renowned South Korean musician Zico gained recognition for his crossover skills with the Korean hip hop scene while maintaining an underground reputation along with mainstream appeal as a Korean idol. The artist will reportedly be holding a solo concert in Tokyo.

Zico issues statement about his return to Tokyo

As per the report of The Chosun Biz, a day before his solo concert, Zico issued a statement through his agency, KOZ Entertainment Co.: "I'm really nervous to be doing a concert in Japan after a long time. I've made every preparation so that the audience will feel they want to see me as soon as possible. You can look forward to it."

For the unversed, Zico is grabbing attention for his song Yin and Yang (FANXY CHILD Version), (feat. DEAN, PENOMECO), released at 6 pm on February 4. The song is the remix of the original released by Zico and Crush with DEAN and PENOMECO joining in.

All about Zico

Zico is a South Korean rapper, record producer and singer-songwriter. He made her debut as the leader of the boy band Block B in 2011 and made his first solo release in 2014. He is part of the crew Fanxy Child, which he formed in 2016.

In 2019, he released his first full-length solo album, Thinking. Zico's 2020 single "Any Song" spent seven weeks atop the Circle Digital Chart, becoming the longest-running number-one song in history at the time.

In 2024, he achieved his first number-one hit on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart and his first top-ten entry on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart with the single "Spot!" featuring Jennie.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

