/South Korean rapper Zico to make his return to Tokyo for solo concert after eight years

Renowned South Korean musician Zico gained recognition for his crossover skills with the Korean hip hop scene while maintaining an underground reputation along with mainstream appeal as a Korean idol. The artist will reportedly be holding a solo concert in Tokyo.

Zico issues statement about his return to Tokyo

As per the report of The Chosun Biz, a day before his solo concert, Zico issued a statement through his agency, KOZ Entertainment Co.: "I'm really nervous to be doing a concert in Japan after a long time. I've made every preparation so that the audience will feel they want to see me as soon as possible. You can look forward to it."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For the unversed, Zico is grabbing attention for his song Yin and Yang (FANXY CHILD Version), (feat. DEAN, PENOMECO), released at 6 pm on February 4. The song is the remix of the original released by Zico and Crush with DEAN and PENOMECO joining in.

All about Zico

Zico is a South Korean rapper, record producer and singer-songwriter. He made her debut as the leader of the boy band Block B in 2011 and made his first solo release in 2014. He is part of the crew Fanxy Child, which he formed in 2016.

In 2019, he released his first full-length solo album, Thinking. Zico's 2020 single "Any Song" spent seven weeks atop the Circle Digital Chart, becoming the longest-running number-one song in history at the time.