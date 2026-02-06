/BLACKPINK's Lisa to make her Hollywood debut with a romantic-comedy film? Here's what we know

BLACKPINK's Lisa, who had been busy with her world tour, which recently concluded, and attending award shows, is also trying her hand at acting as well. Now reports have emerged that the idol will be making her Hollywood debut. Last year, an OTT platform announced that she will be part of a popular film project. Let's delve into more known details.

More details about Lisa's Hollywood debut film?

According to a report in The Chosun Daily, Netflix announced in Korean time, via its official SNS, "Lisa will take the lead role in Netflix's new romantic comedy feature film, inspired by Notting Hill. Reportedly, the project is set to be written by Katie Silberman, who had penned the films Booksmart and Set It Up.

What are the other projects Lisa is part of?

Last year, Netflix announced the production of the blockbuster film titled Extraction: Taigo, directed by Lee Sang Yong, has begun. The other popular actors who would be playing pivotal roles are Ma Dong Seo and Lee Jin Wook. The OTT platform had even shared images in which Lisa was seen posing with other actors, Ma Dong Seok and Lee Jin Wook.

For the unversed, Lisa had earlier made her acting debut in February last year in the HBO series White Lotus season 3, in which she played the role of Mook. After this, she had reportedly signed in with the Hollywood agency WWE and has since then been considering roles in global projects, including Netflix as well.

All about Lisa

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, which debuted under YG Entertainment in August 2016 and became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Apart from music, Lisa made her acting debut in 2025 in the HBO television series The White Lotus. Lisa was honoured as a cultural ambassador leader by Thailand's Ministry of Culture and was acknowledged by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for her contributions to spreading Thai culture globally.