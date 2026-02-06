/Naseeruddin Shah claims Mumbai University disinvited him from an event without warning

Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah has stated that he was disinvited from an event by the University of Mumbai at the last minute, without any explanation or apology. Shah, in an opinion piece for the Indian Express on Thursday, said the experience was both insulting and disappointing as he had been looking forward to interacting with students.

Naseeruddin Shah disinvited from a university event

The event, according to the op-ed piece, was organised by the university’s Urdu department on February 1. Shah said he was informed only late on the night of January 31 that he did not need to come.

"The Jashn-e-Urdu organised by the Urdu department of Mumbai University for February 1, from which I was disinvited at the last moment, was an event I was greatly looking forward to because it meant interacting with students. The university, after informing me that I needn't attend (on the night of January 31) and giving no reason for it, forget an apology) obviously considered this not insulting enough. So they decided to rub a little salt in by announcing to the audience that I had refused to be there," he wrote.

The veteran actor alleged that after disinviting him, the university told the audience the next day that Shah had refused to attend. "It's not really surprising they didn't have the courage to state the truth - that I 'openly make statements against the country', (if they were covert I suppose that would be all right) or, at least, that's what a senior university official reportedly said. If he's not merely toeing the line and actually believes that statement, I hereby challenge the gentleman in question to produce one single statement of mine in which I run down my country," he added.

About Naseeruddin Shah's films

One of the most prolific actors in the Indian film industry, Naseeruddin Shah, is credited with featuring in critically acclaimed arthouse films during the 1980s, when the new-wave movement in Hindi cinema shifted its focus to more rooted, realistic storytelling. Shah has featured in films like Nishant, Aakrosh, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Masoom, and Sparsh, among many others.

The actor continues to work in cinema and also dabbles in theatre. He will be next seen in Assi alongside Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi is set to release in theatres on February 20.