/Anurag Kashyap responds to Epstein files controversy, calls it a 'random email'

Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.



The revelation of the Epstein files has shocked the world, with names of multiple A-listers, millionaires, and public personalities emerging through documents, photos, videos, and email exchanges linked to the convicted sex offender. However, among the newly unsealed documents by the US Department of Justice, a few Indian names have also surfaced, including renowned Indian director Anurag Kashyap.

Screenshots of an email referring to him as the “Bollywood guy” and “a famous Bollywood director” have gone viral across the internet.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Anurag Kashyap breaks the silence on his name in Epstein Files.

In the newly released three million additional pages of the Epstein files, one email mentions Kashyap, where he is referred to as “the Bollywood guy.”

Days after his name emerged, Kashyap addressed the issue in an interview with HT City,

denying having any connection at all.

“I’ve no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!” he shared.

Questioning the authenticity of the documents, he said, “It’s some random email, that’s self explanatory . The click baits in my name are more popular than my films.”

Anurag Kashyap's name in the Epstein Files

On Jan 30, the US Department of Justice released over three million documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on November 19, 2025.

The newly released documents drew massive attention as it had the mention of several Indian-origin public figures, such as wellness guru Deepak Chopra, filmmaker Mira Nair, Nandita Das and Anurag Kashyap, among others.

As per reports, Kashyap’s name came up during an email conversation between Epstein and people such as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza. Referring to him as one of several ‘’cool people'' they discuss inviting him to attend workshops focused

on Buddhism, technology, and medicine.