/Anurag Kashyap mentioned as 'Bollywood guy' in Epstein files? Here's what we know

Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.

Anurag Kashyap has landed in a controversy on social media after his name reportedly surfaced in the recently released Epstein Files, which is a set of documents linked to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The mention of the Bollywood filmmaker's name has triggered a widespread discussion on social media.

Anurag Kashyap referred to as "Bollywood guy"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US Department of Justice released over three million documents on January 30, which also included emails and correspondence connected to Epstein and his associates. What caught the attention of the netizens was the mention of a name, ‘Anurag Kashyap’, which was referred to in the emails as the "Bollywood guy."

Anurag Kashyap 's name in Epstein files Photograph: (Screengrab/US DOJ)

As per reports, Kashyap’s name can be seen in conversations between Epstein and people such as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza.

The emails are reportedly about Epstein’s travel to locations like Cuba and Shanghai, and it lists Kashyap as one of several "cool people" expected to attend workshops focused on Buddhism, technology, and medicine.

Other names mentioned alongside the filmmaker include Ben Goertzel, Bruce Damer, and DJ Spooky.

No proof of direct association

Though the screenshots circulating around social media mention Anurag Kashyap's name, there's no confirmation regarding his direct connection with Epstein’s criminal activities. Additionally, the emails do not suggest that Anurag Kashyap and Jeffrey Epstein were ever in the same place at the same time. There are no allegations against the filmmaker.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra had one condition before she joined the cast of Varanasi

Netizens react

As soon as the screenshots surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. One Reddit user said, "Is this Epstein’s files or Chitragupt’s accounting book? Everyone’s in there. Afraid someday my name may show up somehow." Another wrote, "So many wealthy or influential people actually participated in Epstein’s crimes — go after them. Don’t target those who were merely invited to events." "Yeh Epstein files nahi, Google search ho gaya hai. Search karunga toh mere istri wale ka naam bhi niklega," read the third comment.

As per reports, besides Kahsyap, the name of actress Nandita Das is also mentioned in the files. It has been listed as a speaker at the 2015 Lake District Festival in the UK, organised by Jem Bendell. The festival reportedly included activities such as music, kayaking, yoga, tai chi, dance lessons, and storytelling workshops held at Brathay Hall.

Anurag Kashyap's work front