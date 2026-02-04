/Matchbox: The Movie first look out: When and where to watch John Cena’s action-comedy

Makers have unveiled the first look of John Cena's upcoming film, Matchbox: The Movie, and fans can't keep calm. Apple TV+ released the images on Tuesday as the actor reunites with his old gang in the action-adventure comedy. The global premiere date of Matchbox has also been released.

What is the plot?

The film is based on Mattel’s hit Matchbox toy line, and it is said to be a fast-paced, globetrotting adventure. Revolving around a close-knit group of friends who have known each other since childhood, it is led by John Cena, who turns their quiet lives upside down by returning to the small town after being absent for a long time.

About Matchbox: The Movie

Alongside Cena playing the role of leader Sean, an undercover CIA agent, Matchbox: The Movie stars Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, and Arturo Castro in key roles. As Sean once again enters their lives, the unsuspecting friends are dragged into a high-stakes international mission that quickly spirals into a race to save the world.

The ensemble cast also includes Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira, and Golshifteh Farahani. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave, who is best known for helming Extraction and Extraction 2. David Coggeshall wrote the script, and it is produced by Skydance Media and Mattel Films, making it an Apple Original feature.

John Cena’s work front

John Cena was last seen in Peacemaker and the action thriller Heads of State, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba. He is also gearing up for Netflix’s Little Brother, which also stars Eric Andre.