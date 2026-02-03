/'Not THAT outrageous': Chappell Roan slams criticism over her topless look at the Grammys 2026

Chappell Roan took over the internet with her bold look at the 68th Grammy Awards. Known for songs like Hot to Go, Good Luck, Babe!, and The Subway, the American singer-songwriter chose a custom sheer Mugler gown to walk down the red carpet.

While many praised her for a "fearless and flawless" attire, some called the outfit "outrageous." The singer has recently reacted to online criticism on social media.

Chappell Roan reacts

Taking to Instagram, Roan directly addressed the criticism. "Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit," she wrote. "The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will - it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!"

Fans reactions

While some netizens questioned her for her increasingly bold red carpet looks and unnecessary "attention-seeking," many hailed her, saying, "I actually love this look." One fan wrote, "Don’t listen to the haters and free the nip babe!!" Another said, “Looks like the hottest versión of Melissadre on Game of Thrones.”

About the Grammys 2026

Held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, the Grammys 2026 was hosted by Trevor Noah. Though Roan did not perform, she presented the award for Best New Artist. The singer was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for The Subway, but she did not take the trophy home. Kendrick Lamar and SZA won Record of the Year for Luther.