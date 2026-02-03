/BTS' comeback concert to live stream on Netflix; Here's when you can watch in India

BTS is making a comeback, and fans worldwide are excited! Netflix has collaborated with BTS to live-stream their highly-anticipated return. After completing their mandatory military service, the seven members - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - have reunited and are set to release their new album, Arirang.

To celebrate, they will be performing live in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square, and it will be streamed globally on Netflix. Mark your calendars!

BTS and Netflix team up for comeback Live-stream and documentary

BTS is back and is ready to take the stage again. As a treat to millions of fans, aka ARMY, HYBE teamed up with Netflix to livestream their comeback concert.

The concert will be live exclusively on Netflix on March 21, 2026, at 8 PM KST (4 AM PST / 7 AM EST). Followed by the concert streaming, a documentary titled BTS: The Return will also drop on the platform.

Titled BTS: The return, it will showcase the making of their comeback album Arirang.

The documentary film will be released on March 27.

They boys will be performing their first live performances of the songs from their upcoming fifth studio album,Arirang, which will be released on March 20, the day before the concert.

BTS live concert: What is the time and when you can watch in India?

The timing of the 21st March concert : 8 p.m. Korean Standard Time, which is to 3 a.m. PT, 6 a.m. ET. In India, audience can watch at 4:30 p.m. IST. Following this live concert, the band will embark on the world tour across Asia, America and other continents.

What’s the BTS documentary about?