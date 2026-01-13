/BTS World Tour 2026-27: Cities and dates announced, check entire schedule

The dates are out, and mark them on your calendar! BTS has announced the entire plan for the much-awaited world tour, including dates and cities.
The K-pop stars will embark on one of their biggest tours yet, covering 34 regions with 79 shows across different continents, spanning Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The
Kicking off in April, followed by multiple concerts in hometown Goyang, South Korea, and Tokyo, Japan, the tour will head to North America, the USA, UK, and Canada.
This tour marks the return of seven boys in their first large-scale tour in approximately four years since 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE,' which concluded in Las Vegas in April 2022.