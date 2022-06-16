BTS: The story of South Korea’s K-pop legends and the ‘soft power’ they yield

The trailblazing boy band—Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS—consists of seven handsome members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Park Jin-Min, V and Jungkook. The boyband has been ruling over people’s hearts across the globe and became the first Korean pop group to dominate US and UK charts and build a truly global fanbase. The iconic band is credited with transforming the global music industry. However, June 14th was the saddest Tuesday for their fans- the ARMY- when the group announced that they were taking an extended break to focus on their solo career after 9 years of their association.

The South Korean celebrities have been described as diplomats and activists who not only represented their country but also campaigned for causes and wielded soft power. See their journey as a band that emerged from a cut-throat competition and went on to become legends with a global influence.