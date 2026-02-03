/Kelly Clarkson Talk Show is ending, calls it 'necessary and right' for this next chapter of our lives

The Kelly Clarkson Show is going off the air. Days after rumours claiming the end of the show started circulating, Clarkson herself confirmed the end of the talk show.

Premiered on Sept 9, 2019, the show will wrap up after its seventh season.

Why is Kelly Clarkson's show ending?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Monday (Feb. 2), Clarkson announced that the season will be the last via a statement on her Instagram account. The reason behind this, she said, is that she has to prioritise her kids, which she described as ''necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson, 43, wrote.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

Clarkson went on to share that the decision will allow her to "prioritize" her kids. "This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’" she wrote. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

Clarkson has decided to step away from the show months after the death of her husband and musician Brandon Blackstock. In Aug. 2025, he passed away due to cancer.

Kelly has two kids with Brandon, daughter River Rose (11), and son Remington Alexander(9).

Stepping away as a host does not mean that she will not be working anymore. She will be making music and will continue to judge The Voice.