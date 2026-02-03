/The King of Pop returns: Michael biopic trailer chronicles the making of a legend

The summer of 2026 will mark the return of the King of Pop as the movie Michael hits theatres. The biopic on Michael Jackson has been in the making for some time now and features the pop legend’s nephew Jaafar Jackson playing the singer on screen. The trailer of Michael was unveiled on Monday night and gives a glimpse of Jackson’s early years, the formation of Jackson 5, and him becoming a pop legend.

Michael trailer out

A year after teasing fans with the first look of Michael, the trailer was unveiled on Monday night, which highlights the pop icon’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his ascent as a global phenomenon.

The trailer gives a preview of what one can expect from the biopi,c which will not only feature Jackson’s reign as King of Pop and his spectacular stage shows but also the struggles and contradictions he had to deal with personally.

The cast of Michael

This is Jaafar Jackson’s first major film performance. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Colman Domingo as family patriarch Joe Jackson, Nia Long as matriarch Katherine Jackson, Miles Teller as entertainment lawyer John Branca and Laura Harrier as music producer Suzanne de Passe.

Michael also includes Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Larenz Tate as Motown founder Berry Gordy. Jackson’s siblings are portrayed by Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine, Tre’ Horton as Marlon, Rhyan Hill as Tito, Joseph David-Jones as Jackie and Jessica Sula as La Toya. Juliano Valdi plays the young Michael Jackson during his Jackson 5 days.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua and has a screenplay by John Logan.

Earlier, in an interview with People, Fuqua stated that Jaafar embodied Michael Jackson perfectly.

“It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

Watch the trailer of Michael here:

The film’s official synopsis says, “Michael’ is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. It tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson 5, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”