/Was Lewis Hamilton romantically involved with Kendall Jenner before relationship rumours with sister Kim Kardashian?

The internet is buzzing as news of romance blossoming between F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian is doing the rounds. The rumoured couple were reportedly spotted checking into a hotel recently. As it has become a hot topic of discussion among netizens, another report has emerged that Kim's sister Kendall Jenner and Lewis Hamilton were once romantically linked. Let's delve in to know more details.

Is Kendall Jenner and Lewis Hamilton's romance true?

According to a report by Page Six, when Kendall and Lewis had sparked romance rumours after she was spotted wearing his gold chain during the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, the F1 racer had to step in to clear the air about their relationship.

Reportedly, Lewis was enquired about their relationship status and he quipped to E! News, "Me and

Kendall and I have been friends for a while, so we're friends. She is doing incredibly; she's very focused and very level-headed, and she's, for such a young woman, very grown up."

All about the romance rumours of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

According to a report from The Sun, Lewis Hamilton is dating Kim Kardashian. The report suggests that the duo have spent an ultra-private, romantic weekend together at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England. The reality TV star and actress had reportedly flown in to the UK on her private jet from Los Angeles to visit the F1 racer.

For the unversed, Lewis Hamilton is a British racing driver who competes in Formula One for Ferrari. Hamilton has won a joint-record seven Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles—tied with Michael Schumacher—and holds the records for most wins (105), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (202), among others.