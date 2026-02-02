/Akshay Kumar joins Golmaal 5? Actor to play antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn

Golmaal 5 is all set to get bigger as Akshay Kumar has reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming film of the hit franchise. The actor has been locked in to play the lead antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn, sending fans to frenzy.

Akshay Kumar to play villain?

It was during a theatrical screening of Son of Sardaar 2, when Rohit Shetty subtly revealed that Golmaal 5 was officially in the works.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Now, as per a Variety India report, Akshay Kumar has been confirmed to play a key negative role in the fifth installment of the franchise.

Golmaal 5 is reportedly being planned on a much larger scale as compared to its predecessors, keeping the humour and chaos intact, which defined the franchise since Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006. It is also said that the new chapter may introduce fantasy elements.

About Golmaal 5

The star-studded cast of the film is expected to bring back familiar faces like Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade, alongside Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Supporting actors Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar are also likely to make a comeback.

Reports also claim that Sharman Joshi is rejoining the franchise.

Golmaal 5 is expected to go on floors at Mumbai’s Film City by the end of February. Filming schedules are planned across Mumbai and Goa. Amid the firing case outside Rohit Shetty's residence, the team is planning to tighten the security on the sets.

Akshay Kumar's work front