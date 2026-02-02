/Arijit Singh's comeback on cards? Aamir Khan visits singer's home after retirement buzz

A week ago, Arijit Singh broke the hearts of millions of fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. But recently, social media has been flooded with curiosity after Aamir Khan was seen visiting the singer's residence in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Monday. The surprise meeting has led to speculation among the netizens about whether they are planning to collaborate.

Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh

Several videos of Khan arriving at Arijit Singh’s hometown took over the internet. In one of the clips, the actor can be seen stepping out of his car and briefly waving at photographers.

Another one showed him seated inside his vehicle as a crowd surrounds his car to get a glimpse of the superstar. The visuals have fueled a chatter online about the purpose of their meeting.

Meeting personal or professional?

Many fans believe that Aamir Khan may have visited the singer in Jiaganj to talk about Arijit Singh’s sudden announcement of quitting playback singing, while some believe the meeting can be professional.

Neither Aamir Khan nor Arijit Singh has clarified the purpose of their meeting.

Khan and Singh's collaboration in the past

Arijit Singh has sung several memorable tracks for Aamir Khan's films over the years, including Naina from Dangal, which is very close to fans' hearts. The singer has also lent his voice to songs from Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)- Tere Hawaale and Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi.

Arijit Singh's post on retirement

On January 27, Singh announced his retirement from playback singing assignments through a social media post. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for the love you’ve given me throughout these years as listeners. I am happy to share that I will no longer be taking on new playback singing assignments. I am calling it off. It has been a wonderful journey," he wrote.