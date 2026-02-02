/K-pop group 2PM 15th anniversary: All members to reunite for performance at Tokyo Dome? Here's what we know

Renowned K-pop boy band 2PM, who are best known for their tough and masculine image through their intense performances often featuring acrobatic stunts and sex appeal, will reportedly be reuniting for their 15th anniversary in Japan. Their agency has issued a statement in regard to this.

2PM's agency, JYP Entertainment, reportedly announced through official SNS channels a teaser video and poster that revealed the news of the group's Japanese debut 15th anniversary solo concert titled 2PM Japan 15th Anniversary Concert "THE RETURN" in TOKYO DOME, The Return.

As per the report of The Chosun Daily, 2PM will be holding a solo concert at Tokyo Dome on May 9 and May 10, meeting with fans over two days. Reportedly, this will mark their first performance in approximately two years and seven months since 2PM's last complete group solo concert It's 2PM held at Tokyo Ariake Arena in October 2023.

All about 2PM

2PM, a South Korean boy band, was formed by agency JYP Entertainment in 2008, which originally composed of seven members: Jun.K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, Junho, Chansung and Jaebeom. However, Jaebeom left the band in 2009.

The group has achieved commercial success in several regions in Asia, including South Korea, Japan, and Thailand, as a leading figure of the Korean Wave. Through the reality TV series Hot Blood Men, Korean producer J.Y. Park formed an eleven-member band known as One Day. Eventually, the band was split into the dance-focused group 2PM and the ballad-orientated group 2AM. 2PM debuted with the song "10 Out of 10" on September 4, 2008.