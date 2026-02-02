/After Cha Eun Woo, Kim Seon Ho faces allegations of tax evasion; agency issues statement

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, who is basking in the success of his latest show, Can This Love Be Translated?, has reportedly been caught up in the controversy of tax evasion. This comes days after news of tax-evasion allegations caught up to K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun Woo. However, the agency of Kim Seon Ho has responded to the controversy.

Kim Seon Ho's involvement in tax-evasion and agency's statement

Kim Seon Ho has come under scrutiny for the allegations that he had operated a paper company, a creation of a family corporation, separately from his current agency, Fantagio, and used it to commit tax evasion, as per a report of The Chosun Daily.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah for suggesting he visited Epstein island

Sport Kyunghang reported that Kim had also set up a theatrical production company in January 2024, registering the business under his home address in Yongsan district. Moreover, the actor was also registered as the company's CEO, while his parents were named as its internal director and auditor, being paid salaries ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of won. In addition, his father had also used a corporate credit card for personal expenses and drove a Genesis GV80, which has been registered under the company.

Also Read: Nicky Minaj throws shade at Trevor Noah post Grammy joke in a series of posts

In regard to all the allegations, Kim Seon Ho's agency, Fantagio, issued a statement as per Korea JoongAng Daily, according to South China Morning Post. It stated, "Kim Seon Ho is currently carrying out his activities under an exclusive contract signed with Fantagio in his personal capacity, and he is complying with all legal and tax procedures with regard to the current contractual relationship activities. There are no issues whatsoever regarding the contract or activities between Kim Seon Ho and his agency, Fantagio."

Also Read: Steven Spielberg is now an EGOT as he wins his first Grammy award

Kim Seon Ho's past controversy

Prior to the allegations of tax evasion, Kim Seon Ho got dragged into a controversy in October 2021, in which an ex-girlfriend of his made allegations on a Korean internet forum that the actor had coerced her into getting an abortion while the two were dating. Following the reported accusation, Kim had to issue a public apology through his agency. Kim stepped down from the permanent cast of the KBS variety show 2 Days & 1 Night and subsequently withdrew from the film projects Dog Days and Pretty Crazy.