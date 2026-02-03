/Love Story trailer: Story of JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s tragic fairytale

The romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette was not just limited to two people, the entire nation was involved. If we turn the pages of history to famous relationships and whirlwind romances, John and Carolyn’s love saga would definitely be among the top spots. In the month of love, their story is set to come to the screen, telling a wider audience about the romance that all of America was obsessed with.

On Monday (Feb 2), the trailer of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette was released, and it gave the world a glimpse of a tragic romance.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s Tragic Love Story trailer: Watch

Starring Newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly and Tony-nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Ryan Murphy’s series takes viewers into the world of John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy, who was once considered the most eligible bachelor in the USA. It also explores how he found love in a woman named Carolyn Bessette, an independent woman who worked at Calvin Klein.



After being formally introduced, JFK Jr at a party, he fell in love with Bessette at first sight, and the rest is history.

What began as a sweet romance soon turned into whirlwind dates, to the fights and misunderstandings as they became the centre of media attention with 24-hour media scrutiny. Their love story soon became a national obsession.

“There’s your world. And then there’s mine,” Carolyn tells JFK Jr. “It’s not a question of if I want to spend the rest of my life with you. It’s a question of if I’m cut out to be Mrs. JFK Jr.”

JFK Jr. and Carolyn died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999.

What is the synopsis of the show?

Inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the official synopsis of the show reads, “It was a love story that captured the attention of the nation: John F. Kennedy Jr. was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. Bessette was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder. John and Carolyn’s connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

Who plays what in the show?

Apart from the lead pair, here's who plays what: Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette, Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, and Constance Zimmer as Ann Marie Messina.



When is the show releasing?