/Stranger Things-Tales from 85: Netflix drops teaser of animated prequel series

One of the much-awaited animated series, Stranger Things: Tales from 85, will be soon on digital platform Netflix. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers dropped the teaser of the upcoming sci-fi show. It is a spin-off of the recently concluded web show Stranger Things.

Teaser of Stranger Things: Tales from 85; netizens' reaction

The teaser of Stranger Things: Tales from 85 begins with Will showing up at Eleven's door and is then being warned by Hopper to behave before they all rush off on their bikes and excitedly begin playing D&D in the basement, until something shocking stops them. But what made them stop? Did something appear in front of them? Is Hawkins Lab responsible for whatever appeared in front of them?

Soon after the teaser was shared, Stranger Things' fans soon flooded the comment section showcasing their excitement and curiosity. One user wrote, “Why do you Stranger Things always make us wait for the trailer?” Another user wrote, “Please keep the intro the same, as well as the theme.” "Let's gooo!", wrote the third user.

All about Stranger Things: Tales from 85

First announced by Netflix in April 2025, Stranger Things: Tales from 85 will be executive produced by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, Hilary Leavitt of Upside Down Pictures, and Eric Robles with Flying Bark Productions.

Tales from 85 takes place between the events of the second and third seasons of Stranger Things, and depicts the children – Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max – as they confront new monsters of the Upside Down, and unravel a "paranormal mystery terrorizing their town".