/Will Yami Gautam feature in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2? Here’s what we know

The teaser of the highly anticipated Dhurandhar 2 – retitled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge- dropped online on Tuesday. While the excitement for the sequel of Dhurandhar, 2025’s biggest blockbuster, is high, many were left disappointed after watching the teaser. Many pointed out that the teaser was just an edited version of the end credits of Dhurandhar and hence did not offer anything new.

However, the excitement around the sequel to the film remains high with news of cast additions coming in at regular intervals. We had earlier reported that Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna were going to be a part of Part 2. Vicky is likely to reprise his role from Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was also helmed by Dhar. Meanwhile, Khanna, whose character was killed in the first film, will appear in the second part in flashback scenes, it seems. Now, the latest reports suggest that Dhar’s wife and actress Yami Gautam too will be part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Is Yami Gautam part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Many would recall that Yami and Aditya fell in love during the making of the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The couple, who are now married and share a son, have worked in several films together since Uri, but Dhar has served as producer or writer for these films while Yami has played the lead role.

Things will change now, as a report in Pinkvilla states that Yami is part of Dhurandhar 2. The website quoted a source as saying, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly 5 days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.”

Weeks after the release of Dhurandhar, Yami had claimed that she wished she were a boy when she read the script of the film.

In a chat with News 18, the actor had stated, “When I read his next script, I told him it was one of those special moments when I wished I were a boy. The script is amazing. It's a wonderful world. However, he (Aditya) immediately added that he keeps his personal and professional lives separate. Still, I don't have any such expectations. We respect that professional line. I don't think that line should be blurred. We are very clear about that.”

The details of Yami’s character are not known, but considering Vicky is also likely to be a part of the film and Ranveer’s character has already found a mention in Uri, there is a possibility that Dhar will make Dhurandhar and Uri part of the same universe.