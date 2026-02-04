/Priyanka Chopra had only one request for SS Rajamouli before she joined the cast of Varanasi

Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Indian cinema after a long gap of seven years in SS Rajamouli’s highly ambitious project Varanasi. The film’s shooting is underway in Hyderabad currently. While fans are excited for Priyanka’s big comeback, the actress revealed that she had one request for Rajamouli before she signed the film. Priyanka requested Rajamouli to make her dance in the film.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Priyanka spoke about the film along with co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithiviraj.

Priyanka Chopra requested a dance number in Varanasi

Priyanka recalled requesting SS Rajamouli to make her dance in Varanasi and said, “So, I haven't done an Indian film in like six years. So when she called me, and he was like, ‘Oh, you know, this female character's really cool and you have to do it,’ and whatever, I was like, ‘I have one request, will you make me dance? Please, because I haven't danced for so long… Whoa, I should not have asked, because we be dancing. Oh my gosh, there’s a lot. And poor Mahesh was like, ‘It’s because of you. Because of you, I have to do it too.’”

Her co-star, Mahesh Babu added, “It's sensational. And, I think one song we've already shot for it, and it just keeps playing in our minds. And (Priyanka) keeps singing it all the time. And, that song was because she wanted to dance and… And, he made her dance.”

The news of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra dancing together in a film was met with lot of excitement on social media. One fan wrote, “, “Priyanka and Mahesh Babu dancing is absolute cinema.” Another wrote, “Give us a glimpse of the song already.” Another commented, “Can’t wait to see the song.”

About Varanasi

Varan is SS Rajamouli's next project after the blockbuster success of RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR and was released in 2022.

Varanasi, set as a fantasy-adventure film, marks Priyanka’s homecoming to Indian cinema and will see her in an action-packed role as Mandakini. The film also stars Mahesh Babu as the protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain.