/Ghooskhor Pandat: Manoj Bajpayee’s next sparks online outrage for its 'casteist' title

Manoj Bajpayee is coming in a fierce avatar in a new film, Ghooskhor Pandat. The film's teaser was launched at an event in Mumbai on February 3 as OTT platform Netflix announced its slate of releases for the year 2026. While Manoj's films have always excited fans, his latest seemed to have irked a certain section of users online. The reason: the film's title has been termed casteist.

Why is Manoj Bajpayee's film in trouble?

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee features in Netflix movie, Ghooskhor Pandat. Soon after the teaser was unveiled at an event in Mumbai, the film's title faced online backlash, with many labelling it as casteist.

Many users criticised the title for targeting a specific community (Pandits or the Brahmin community), with some demanding that the OTT platform change the name of the movie or face a potential boycott in the future. Critics have also questioned whether the platform would use community-specific titles for other projects as well.

Internet objects to the film's title

Fans took to X, flooding the comment section with their views against the streaming platform and the makers of the film. One user wrote, "Absolutely shameful, picked a community who is a soft target to peddle their bigotry. Change it now or face a ban."

Another user expressed his anger towards the director and the makers, saying, "The sad part is that the director and actors are all Brahmin and yet they chose to target their own community for some money."

One viewer jotted, "Just imagine if someone release movie with name of any obc or sc/st caste. Makers would be jailed and punished." Another X user targets the director, says, "Ironically director is Pandey." One viewer expressed his rage in the comment section, "Hello @NetflixIndia, You given name Ghooskhor Pandit, do you have guts to put Ghooskhor Muslim on any of your web series? Remove this title or be ready to face mass boycott of Netflix."

About Ghooskhor Pandat

Ghooskhor Pandat is an upcoming crime thriller, directed by Riteish Shah and written by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit, a corrupt Delhi police officer. The thriller follows Dikshit, whose plans of making a large sum of money are derailed when he gets involved in a serious conspiracy while investigating a case.