American fifth-generation aircraft like the F-35 achieve a tiny radar cross-section between 0.001 and 0.005 square metres using flush fasteners covered in specialised coatings. Russian aerospace engineers design the Sukhoi Su-57 with a larger frontal profile around 0.1 to 0.5 square metres. This design difference allows standard mechanical fasteners on non-critical fuselage surfaces without compromising the primary tactical role of the aircraft.