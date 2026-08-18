/50 Years of unconditional love: Meet 2026’s World’s Ugliest Dog

Believe it or not, but there is actually a World's Ugliest Dog contest. The annual event is held at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California. Far from mocking imperfect pooches, the competition is a lighthearted celebration of unique aesthetics, physical quirks, and unconventional beauty. Every year, the contest aims at advocating animal rescue, the adoption of pets, and to show that all dogs—regardless of how they look —deserve loving homes.