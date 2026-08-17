/5 Times Underdogs Beat Australia Across Formats — The Last One Will Shock You

Playing their first-ever One-Day International match, an unranked and non-Test-playing nation, Zimbabwe, stunned the cricket world by beating the mighty Aussies by 13 runs. Duncan Fletcher starred for the African nation, scoring 69 in the first innings and picking up four for 42 in the second. A star-studded Australian outfit failed to chase 240, as they were all out on 226, conceding what was dubbed the greatest World Cup shocker at that time.