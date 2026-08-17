/Amanda Bynes watchlist: Movies and shows that defined her career, from She's the Man to Hairspray and more

Easy A is a 2010 teen comedy film starring Emma Stone as Olive Pendergast. After lying to a friend about losing her virginity, a school rumour spreads out of control. Olive decides to lean into the gossip to help outcasts and boost her own social status, mirroring the plot of The Scarlet Letter. Amanda Bynes plays the role of Marianne Bryant, the main antagonist. Marianne is a judgemental, devout Christian student and the leader of the school's church youth group. She overhears Olive's false rumour and leads the charge in shaming and trying to save her.