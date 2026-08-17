/Amanda Bynes watchlist: Movies and shows that defined her career, from She's the Man to Hairspray and more

From The Amanda Show and What I Like About You to films such as She's the Man, Hairspray and Easy A, Bynes built a diverse screen career before stepping away from acting. Here are a few movies and shows of actress you can add to your watchlist.
Amanda Bynes' career spans television comedy, teen films, musicals and romantic comedies. She rose to fame as a child performer on Nickelodeon before becoming a leading face of teen entertainment in the 2000s. Her standout projects include She's the Man, Hairspray, Easy A, Sydney White and What a Girl Wants. This watchlist looks back at some of the movies and shows that helped define Bynes' career and cemented her place in pop-culture nostalgia. Bynes built a diverse screen career before stepping away from acting.
All That was a hit Nickelodeon sketch comedy TV series which aired from 1994 to 2005 across 10 seasons, and later it was revived in 2019. The show featured short, funny skits and recurring characters performed by a young cast, similar to Saturday Night Live but for kids. It launched the careers of stars like Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and Amanda Bynes and paved the way for spin-offs.
Helmed by John Walter, Hairspray was released in 2007. Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, it tells the story of a "pleasantly plump" teenager named Tracy Turnblad. She dreams of dancing on a popular local television programme, The Corny Collins Show. After winning a spot on the show, she becomes an overnight star and uses her new fame to fight against racial segregation. A major musical film adaptation starring Nikki Blonsky as Tracy, alongside John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, and Queen Latifah.
Helmed by Dennie Gordon, What a Girl Wants released in 2003. It tells the story of free-spirited American teenager Daphne Reynolds who travels to London to find her estranged father, only to discover he is the wealthy British politician Lord Henry Dashwood. As she shakes up his stiff aristocratic world, she helps him choose his heart over political image. Amanda played the role of Daphne Reynolds, who grows up in New York with her bohemian mother, Libby.
The Amanda Show is a live-action sketch comedy and variety show that aired on Nickelodeon from October 16, 1999, to September 21, 2002. Hosted by Amanda Bynes, the show is framed as a popular television comedy series within a show where Amanda performs fast-paced comedic sketches and absurd recurring bits alongside a young ensemble cast including Drake Bell and Josh Peck.
Sydney White is a 2007 teen comedy movie starring Amanda Bynes. It is a modern, college-set retelling of the classic fairy tale Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Sydney is a tomboy who gets kicked out of a top sorority and moves in with seven socially awkward outcasts, working with them to fight campus social rules.
She's the Man is a 2006 teen romantic comedy film starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum. It follows a high school girl named Viola who disguises herself as her twin brother, Sebastian, to play on a boys' soccer team after her girls' team gets cut. Helmed by Andy Fickman, it also features Channing Tatum, Laura Ramsey, Jonathan Sadowski and Robert Hoffman, among others.
Easy A is a 2010 teen comedy film starring Emma Stone as Olive Pendergast. After lying to a friend about losing her virginity, a school rumour spreads out of control. Olive decides to lean into the gossip to help outcasts and boost her own social status, mirroring the plot of The Scarlet Letter. Amanda Bynes plays the role of Marianne Bryant, the main antagonist. Marianne is a judgemental, devout Christian student and the leader of the school's church youth group. She overhears Olive's false rumour and leads the charge in shaming and trying to save her.