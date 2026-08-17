/Why did Russia modify its S-400 systems?

The changes to S-400 were made to address specific strategic, tactical, and economic needs. The modification allows Russia to preserve its high-value ballistic & cruise stockpiles. Dedicated precision strike weapons like the Iskander-M ballistic missile and Kalibr/Kh-101 cruise missiles are expensive, and producing them also depletes a huge amount of resources. Repurposing S-400 interceptors lets Russia conduct heavy strike missions without running out of its primary strike-missile inventories.