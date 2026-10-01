/World Vegetarian Day 2026: 7 countries with the highest numbers of vegetarians

Every year on October 1, the world celebrates World Vegetarian Day. To mark this day, we have curated a list of seven countries with the highest reported share of vegetarian populations.
Every year on October 1, the world celebrates World Vegetarian Day. As food lovers around the globe are starting to embrace the richness of plant-based cuisine, vegetarianism is becoming increasingly popular. But where in the world is this tradition usually followed as part of daily life rather than as a dietary niche? We have curated a list of the countries with the highest numbers of vegetarians. Take a look.
India secures a top spot, with the highest percentage of the population identified as vegetarians, at 38%, according to a report by World Atlas. The reason for this high figure is due to India's strong tradition of vegetarian cuisine, which includes a wide variety of plant-based dishes made with vegetables, lentils, grains, dairy products, and regional specialities
Mexico ranks second after India in the share of its population following a plant-based diet, at over 19%. Over the years, more people have been choosing plant-based diets to address health issues. Common vegetarian foods include corn, beans, tomatoes, and chillies, which make it easy to adapt recipes.
Brazil ranks third on the list, with 14% of its population reportedly vegetarian. However, the country is known for its meat, but vegetarianism has been gaining significant popularity over the years.
Taiwan ranks fourth in the world for vegetarianism, with more than 12-14% of its population following a vegetarian diet, according to data from News18. Buddhism is one of the country’s major religions and has contributed to the popularity of simple plant-based cuisine. Vegetarian dishes in Taiwan are commonly prepared with soy-based proteins, mushrooms, and fresh vegetables.
Taiwan is followed by Israel, where more than 13% of the population identifies as vegetarian, according to a report by TOI. Plant-based diets are becoming increasingly popular in the country, whose cuisine includes naturally vegetarian dishes such as hummus, falafel, tahini, salads, and lentil-based meals.
Australia has a growing vegetarian population, with approximately 12.1% of people following a vegetarian diet, according to data from TOI. This trend reflects rising awareness of health, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability, making vegetarian food a popular choice among the country’s citizens.
Argentina has a notable vegetarian population, with around 12% of people following a vegetarian diet, according to TOI. Today, more people are showing interest in following a plant-based diet, and vegetarian options are becoming increasingly common across the country.
(The data has been compiled from various sources. WION does not independently verify or claim ownership of the information.)