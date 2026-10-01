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Theatrical releases in October 2026: Drishyam: The Conclusion, Jailer 2, Verity- 10 latest movies hitting cinemas this month

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 07:17 IST | Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 07:17 IST

October 2026 is here with a fresh lineup of theatrical releases. From highly anticipated films like Drishyam: The Conclusion and Jailer 2 to Verity, here are ten of the latest movies hitting cinemas this month.

October 2026 watchlist
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October 2026 watchlist

October 2026 promises an exciting month for moviegoers, with several big-ticket films and much-awaited releases arriving in theatres. Here's a look at 10 movies, including Drishyam: The Conclusion, Jailer 2, and Verity, to keep an eye out for this month.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion
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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion

Release date: October 2, 2026

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Jaideep Ahlawat, the third instalment follows Vijay Salgaonkar as he faces a renewed, explosive investigation when new evidence emerges about his past cover-up.

Prem Keetanu
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Prem Keetanu

Release date: October 2, 2026

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the comedy-drama is set in Uttar Pradesh and the NCR, and follows college friends as they deal with heartbreak, career stress, and romance. It features Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, and more.

Udta Teer
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Udta Teer

Release date: October 9, 2026

The spy comedy film stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan. The story focuses on Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who enters India on a secret mission. After losing his memory, he forgets which country he actually belongs to.

Nayyi Navelli
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Nayyi Navelli

Release date: October 16, 2026

Set to release during the festival of Navratri, the film features Yami Gautam as Mohini, a picture-perfect newlywed bride. The story takes a dramatic turn when her arrival miraculously transforms the messy, dysfunctional household into a peaceful paradise.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam
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Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam

Release date: October 16, 2026

Coinciding with the Dussehra holiday period, this biographical courtroom drama follows the professional journey of India's renowned Special Public Prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam, played by Rajkummar Rao.

Jailer 2
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Jailer 2

Release date: October 15, 2026

This is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster hit Jailer, continuing the high-voltage journey of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. Apart from Thalaivar, the ensemble cast also features Vidya Balan, S. J. Suryah, Vijay Sethupathi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Shivarajkumar.

Ranabaali
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Ranabaali

Release date: October 16, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's first film after marriage will be released over the Dussehra weekend. Set in the 1870s, during British colonial rule in South India, the plot follows a fearless warrior named Ranabaali, who rises to fight the British forces and protect his local people from oppression.

Street Fighter
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Street Fighter

Release date: October 16, 2026

The most anticipated live-action movie is directed by Kitao Sakurai. It focuses on estranged training partners and friends, Ryu and Ken Masters, who are forced to reunite when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them.

Verity
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Verity

Release date: October 2, 2026

The psychological thriller adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Verity follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), who is hired to finish the remaining books of famed best-selling author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), left incapacitated after a mysterious, tragic accident.

Digger
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Digger

Release date: October 2, 2026

The film stars Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an eccentric billionaire and powerful oil tycoon. He frantically tries to prove he is humanity's saviour and stop a massive environmental/climate disaster before his own unleashed catastrophe destroys everything.

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