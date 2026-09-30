/Kangana's nepotism debate to Deepika-Sonam bashing Ranbir: 6 most controversial episodes of Koffee With Karan

While appearing alongside Mahesh Bhatt in Season 4, Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “plastic” during the rapid-fire round. Host Karan Johar asked Hashmi to name the first actor who came to his mind upon hearing a specific word. When Johar said plastic, Hashmi immediately replied, “Aishwarya.” Hashmi later clarified his comment in an interview with Hindustan Times, saying, “I didn’t mean it. I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. It’s the format of the show. I can’t say things and still win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work.”