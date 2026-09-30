/Kangana's nepotism debate to Deepika-Sonam bashing Ranbir: 6 most controversial episodes of Koffee With Karan

From Kangana’s nepotism debate to Hardik Pandya’s internet-breaking comments and Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's discussion about their mutual ex, Ranbir Kapoor, revisit the headline-making moments in Koffee with Karan's history before season 9's final farewell.
For 22 years, 8 seasons, and 161 episodes, Koffee with Karan served as Bollywood's ultimate gossip column. Several celebrities graced the iconic couch, sharing their deepest secrets with host Karan Johar and sparking endless controversies. Now, an era is officially coming to a close as Karan raises his famous mug one last time; here's a look back at the most talked-about episodes in the history of the show.
Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor’s joint appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 3 remains one of the show’s most widely discussed episodes. During the episode, the duo made several candid remarks about their mutual ex, Ranbir Kapoor, including suggesting that he should endorse a condom brand. They also commented on his relationship skills and hinted at alleged issues with fidelity.
During Season 5, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut made headlines by labelling host Karan Johar the flag-bearer of nepotism and a movie mafia. Appearing alongside Saif Ali Khan, Ranaut accused Johar of being intolerant towards outsiders. She then continued her joke, saying that if a biopic were ever made about her, Karan would play the “flag-bearer of nepotism.” The exchange marked the beginning of one of Bollywood’s most talked-about feuds, which continued for years.
In Season 6, popular cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul shared the couch, making candid comments about their past lives that became some of the most controversial in the show’s history. During a segment with Johar, Pandya made candid remarks about his hookups, dating life, and interactions with women at clubs. While his comments were widely criticised as sexist, Rahul remained comparatively calm and reserved. However, he too faced backlash for appearing on the show and not countering Pandya’s remarks.
One of the most talked-about episodes of Koffee with Karan featured Alia Bhatt alongside her co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. During the episode, she was asked to name the President of India but mistakenly answered Prithviraj Chauhan instead of Dr Pranab Mukherjee. Viewers criticised the actress for not recognising the country’s prominent public figure.
During Season 8 of Koffee with Karan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh appeared together on the famous couch. The episode made headlines after Padukone revealed that when she and Singh began dating around 2012, they had not immediately committed to one another. In fact, they were technically free to see other people at the same time. Her comment sparked debate on social media, with several users describing their relationship as a situationship.
While appearing alongside Mahesh Bhatt in Season 4, Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “plastic” during the rapid-fire round. Host Karan Johar asked Hashmi to name the first actor who came to his mind upon hearing a specific word. When Johar said plastic, Hashmi immediately replied, “Aishwarya.” Hashmi later clarified his comment in an interview with Hindustan Times, saying, “I didn’t mean it. I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. It’s the format of the show. I can’t say things and still win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work.”