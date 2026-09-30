/Koffee With Karan to end with Season 9: 7 episodes that gave viewers unforgettable moments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Koffee With Karan debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Season 7. At the time, the actress and Naga Chaitanya had separated after four years of marriage. Karan Johar had asked her about the social-media trolling she had faced following the split. When Johar referred to Chaitanya as her "husband", Samantha immediately corrected him to "ex-husband". She also spoke about the intense speculation surrounding their split, including reports claiming that she had received a huge amount as alimony.

And the most widely discussed moment came when Karan asked whether Samantha still had hard feelings towards Naga Chaitanya. To which she replied, "If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects."

