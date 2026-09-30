/Koffee With Karan to end with Season 9: 7 episodes that gave viewers unforgettable moments

Karan Johar's popular show Koffee With Karan will end with Season 9. Before the last chapter arrives, here are some of the most memorable moments from the show.
Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that his popular show Koffee With Karan will end after the upcoming season 9. The show was launched in 2004, and has completed eight seasons and 161 episodes so far. From unexpected confessions to heated conversations, KJo's chat show has repeatedly given audiences moments that became unforgettable. So, as the show prepares for its final chapter let's take a look at some of the most popular episodes of Koffee With Karan.
This was the first-ever episode of the show and featured two special guests who contributed to KJo's debut as a filmmaker. Released in 2004, they exchanged jokes and discussed their famous on-screen chemistry.
This is said to be one of the earliest episodes that showed how Koffee With Karan could turn celebrity rivalries into entertainment for the audiences. During their appearances, the actresses spoke about their careers, friendships and differences within the film industry. Kareena, in particular, was unusually direct with her answers. It is the same episode that generated discussion around their comments about Bipasha Basu.
This is said to be one of the highest-rated episodes. At the time, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were romantically involved, and the conversation inevitably brought their relationship into focus. Kareena was particularly outspoken about their relationship.
Few episodes changed the tone of Koffee With Karan quite like this one. During the rapid-fire segment, Kangana Ranaut turned the questions back on Karan Johar and accused him of being the "flag-bearer of nepotism." It eventually became part of the much larger debate around nepotism in Bollywood.
The father-daughter pairing also grabbed attention on Koffee With Karan. Sara Ali Khan spoke about growing up with separated parents, her relationship with her father and her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also made headlines when Karan asked her about her romantic preferences and she openly named Kartik Aaryan.
This is the “manifestation” moment that eventually became a hot topic of conversation later. During this episode, Katrina appeared with Varun Dhawan and was asked about actors she would like to work with. She said she thought she and Vicky Kaushal would look good together on screen. At that point, Katrina and Vicky had never met. When Vicky later appeared on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar told him about Katrina's comment, and Vicky's reaction was priceless.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Koffee With Karan debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Season 7. At the time, the actress and Naga Chaitanya had separated after four years of marriage. Karan Johar had asked her about the social-media trolling she had faced following the split. When Johar referred to Chaitanya as her "husband", Samantha immediately corrected him to "ex-husband". She also spoke about the intense speculation surrounding their split, including reports claiming that she had received a huge amount as alimony.
And the most widely discussed moment came when Karan asked whether Samantha still had hard feelings towards Naga Chaitanya. To which she replied, "If you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects."