/Julie Andrews turns 91: From Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music, a look at the Oscar-winning star's best movies

Julie Andrews turns 91 today. Over her decades-long career, the actress has earned audiences' love and respect through iconic performances in projects such as The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. Here's a look at her five best movies.
From Mary Poppins to The Sound of Music, Julie Andrews remains one of Hollywood's most beloved stars with her versatility in her roles. Take a look at some of her best performances that made her a celebrated name in cinema.
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The classic 1965 musical film is one of Julie Andrews' career-defining roles and cemented her global stardom. She played Maria, a high-spirited Austrian novice nun who is sent to work as a governess for the seven unruly children of the stern, widowed naval officer Captain Georg von Trapp, played by Christopher Plummer.
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Julie Andrews won an Academy Award for her feature film debut as the magical nanny in the 1964 classic Mary Poppins. Set in 1910 London, the magical, stern but kind nanny Mary Poppins arrives at 17 Cherry Tree Lane to care for the neglected children of a rigid banker and a busy suffragette.
In the 1982 musical comedy film, Julie Andrews stars as Victoria Grant, a starving, unemployed soprano in 1934 Paris who finds fame and fortune by disguising herself as a male drag queen.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a 1964 black comedy film that stars Julie Andrews as Emily Barham and James Garner as Charlie Madison. Set in London, just before the D-Day invasion in World War II, the plot follows Emily and Charlie, who fall in love despite their opposing views on duty and survival.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Andrews plays Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the strict and elegant royal grandmother who reveals to an ordinary San Francisco teenager, Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), that she is the crown princess of a European kingdom called Genovia.