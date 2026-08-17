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  • /New OTT releases this week (August 17-23, 2026): Lanterns to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam- 5 must-watch titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT releases this week (August 17-23, 2026): Lanterns to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam- 5 must-watch titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:13 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:13 IST

OTT releases this week have something for everyone, whether you’re looking for laugh-out-loud chaos or a romantic family drama. This upcoming lineup will sort out your watchlist.  

New OTT releases this week (August 17-23, 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

New OTT releases this week (August 17-23, 2026)

Get ready for an exciting binge-watch week as OTT platforms expand their categories and bring a mix of romance, comedy, and superhero drama to your phone screens. Check the list below.

Lanterns
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Lanterns

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 17, 2026

This live-action series follows veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as they investigate a dark murder in the American heartland.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam
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Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 21, 2026

The upcoming romantic comedy film is written, directed, and stars Elan alongside Saanve Megghana. It follows a social media influencer who remains in her family home after marriage, forcing her new husband to move in as a live-in son-in-law.

Outer Banks Season 5
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Outer Banks Season 5

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 20, 2026

The fifth and final season has 10 episodes, all set to be released at once. The story follows the stranded Pogues as they seek revenge and redemption after a tragic loss, hunting for the legendary Blue Crown while confronting old enemies.

Welcome to the Jungle
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Welcome to the Jungle

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 21, 2026

The comedy-drama features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, among others. The narrative follows a wealthy businessman who wants to hide his illegal black money from the income tax department and decides to finance a massive, terrible movie.

Average Joe Season 2
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Average Joe Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 19, 2026

The second season picks up after the chaotic events of Season 1. When a new threat tied to the Russian mob puts his family back in danger, ordinary plumber-turned-reluctant-fighter Joe Washington (Deon Cole) and his crew (Leon, Cathy, and Touch) leave Pittsburgh behind.

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New OTT releases this week (August 17-23, 2026): Lanterns to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam- 5 must-watch titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
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New OTT releases this week (August 17-23, 2026): Lanterns to Pyaar Prema Kalyanam- 5 must-watch titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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