/Our Sticky Love to Teach You a Lesson: 7 K-dramas of Ha Young to add to your watchlist

From her standout role in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call to her latest lead turn in Netflix's Our Sticky Love, the actress has been steadily taking on more prominent roles across different genres. Here are a few of the shows she has featured in.
Ha Young is a South Korean actress and model who gained recognition for her roles in popular series like The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call and the romantic comedy Our Sticky Love. Ha Young made her official acting debut in the 2019 television series Doctor Prisoner. Since then, she has steadily built her filmography with guest and supporting roles in major K-dramas, including Doona! and Face Me.
The South Korean medical show tells the story of brilliant, unorthodox trauma surgeon Bake Kang Hyuk as he revitalises a struggling university hospital's severe trauma team. In the series, Ha Young plays the role of Cheon Jang-mi, a tough and skilled veteran nurse with five years of experience in the severe trauma unit. In addition, she matched the intense pace of emergency doctors and handled high-pressure crises with ease.
The crime thriller follows a naive, upright local police officer named Jung Ba Ree whose life is upended after he crosses paths with a vicious, psychopathic serial killer terrorising the nation. Ha Young plays the role of Song Soo Jung, a young woman who tragically becomes an early victim of the serial killer in the very first episode. She falls into the trap of the notorious psychopathic serial killer (known as "The Headhunter") and is murdered, setting a dark, chilling tone for the entire series and demonstrating the killer's ruthless methods.
Doona! is all about Lee Won Jun, a kind, ordinary college student moving into a shared student house in Seoul. He discovers that his downstairs neighbour is Lee Doona, a famous K-pop idol who suddenly retired from the spotlight. Ha Young plays the role of Kim Jin Joo, the high-school friend and long-time crush of the male lead Lee Won Jun.
Bloodhounds is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Netflix action thriller follows young people struggling with financial debt who get pulled into the dark, brutal world of predatory private moneylenders and loan sharks. Ha Young makes a special cameo appearance as Nurse Yoon in episode 3 of Bloodhounds season 2.
The series follows the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), an organisation created in Ga-yoon’s honour to crack down on severe school violence, bullying, and abuse of power. In the Netflix K-drama Teach You a Lesson, Ha Young plays Choi Ga-yoon, a passionate teacher and the fiancée of inspector Na Hwa Jin. Her tragic murder by a student drives the entire revenge and justice plot of the series.
The series follows Seo Mi Rae, a burnt-out webtoon producer dealing with professional pressure and the lingering emotional baggage of a painful breakup. Her reality begins to blur when she tests and subscribes to Boyfriend on Demand, an interactive virtual dating subscription service. In the series, Ha Young plays Lee Ji Yeon, the quirky, loyal best friend and emotional support system of the main lead, webtoon producer Seo Mi Rae (played by BLACKPINK's Jisoo).
Our Sticky Love follows the story of Eun Sae, who gets caught in a dangerous investigation involving a crime syndicate and suffers memory loss. Tae Ha, a local boxing coach steps in to shield her from syndicate by hiding her away and pretending to be her romantic partner. Ha Young, plays the role of Go Eun Sae, an elite and ambitious prosecutor. After losing her memory in an accident while investigating a crime syndicate, she wakes up in a rural taffy-making village living with Jang Tae Ha.