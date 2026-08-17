/Our Sticky Love to Teach You a Lesson: 7 K-dramas of Ha Young to add to your watchlist

The crime thriller follows a naive, upright local police officer named Jung Ba Ree whose life is upended after he crosses paths with a vicious, psychopathic serial killer terrorising the nation. Ha Young plays the role of Song Soo Jung, a young woman who tragically becomes an early victim of the serial killer in the very first episode. She falls into the trap of the notorious psychopathic serial killer (known as "The Headhunter") and is murdered, setting a dark, chilling tone for the entire series and demonstrating the killer's ruthless methods.