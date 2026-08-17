/Meet top 5 active Indian bowlers with most Test wickets, check who tops list

From Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Siraj, here's a look at the top five active Indian bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav
World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, tops the list of active Indian bowlers with most wickets in Tests. In 90* matches, he picked up 351 wickets at a bowling average of 25.06. His tally also includes 15 five-wicket hauls.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly yorkers, is also part of this elite list with 234 wickets in 52 Test matches at a bowling average of 19.79. His tally also includes 16 five-wicket hauls.
Indian star pacer Mohammed Shami is also among the top wicket-takers among active Indian cricketers, having picked 229 wickets in 64 matches at a bowling average of 27.71.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj ranks fourth on the list, having claimed 141 wickets in 47* Tests at an average of 29.73. His tally includes eight four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls.
Kuldeep Yadav, known for his mystery spin bowling, features next on this list. He picked up 80 wickets in 19* Test matches at a bowling economy of 3.56.