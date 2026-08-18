/Why the F-35 relies on one pilot for complex missions

The F-35 relies on one pilot by using advanced sensor fusion, six infrared cameras, and a high-tech helmet to automate data. This setup replaces the need for a co-pilot while maintaining stealth.
Older combat jets needed a second crew member to manage radar and weapons. The F-35 uses advanced avionics and sensor fusion technology, allowing one pilot to execute missions that previously required two people. This automated system significantly reduces the cognitive workload during intense operations.
The jet features six infrared cameras mounted around the aircraft. This Distributed Aperture System seamlessly stitches individual images together into a complete sphere for the pilot. The real-time imagery is sent directly to the helmet, removing the need for a co-pilot to manually scan for threats.
Instead of looking at multiple screens, the pilot sees a single tactical picture. The helmet projects this fused information directly onto the visor, offering an uninterrupted 360-degree view of the battlespace. This allows one aviator to track enemy aircraft and surface threats with absolute clarity.
The F-35 functions as a powerful flying data processor. It merges inputs from the AN/APG-81 radar and the Electro-Optical Targeting System to identify unknown contacts in seconds. This machine-driven sensor fusion lets a single pilot make fast, accurate combat decisions without cockpit assistance.
Building the F-35 as a single-seat aircraft helps maintain its advanced stealth capabilities. Adding a second seat would increase the radar cross-section, making the jet much easier for enemies to detect. The one-seat design also maximises commonality between all three variants, keeping overall development costs low.