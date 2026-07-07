/USS Abraham Lincoln moves away from Gulf of Oman to Arabian Sea farther from Iran's missile range

The USS Abraham Lincoln has moved away from the Gulf of Oman to the Arabian sea. Official military logs from July 5, 2026, explicitly place the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. The carrier's embedded helicopter squadrons HSC-14 and HSM-71 participated alongside the USS George HW Bush in a massive 14,000-square-mile search and rescue operation of the one US Navy sailor went missing during the impact and emergency landing. The search and rescue operation was suspended on July 5.

According to report from West Asia News Agency the carrier which had earlier shifted from its position about 140 kilometres off Iran's port of Chabahar, to a new area approximately 207 kilometres further south. Independent analysts suggests that the forward screening presence at the Gulf of Oman has been scaled back. The US CENTCOM has decided to maintain only one of its carrier strike group in forward position moving the other one further away from the Iranian strike range and provides a better reaction time. This greater distance allows the strike group's Aegis combat systems and destroyers more time to track, intercept, and neutralise incoming ballistic or cruise missile

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This is the second ocassion the USS Abraham Lincoln has retreated from its forward position. Earlier, the strike group along with the carrier moved to the southeast Indian Ocean following a four-cruise-missile engagement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran framed the incident as the carrier group fled to the "southeast of the Indian Ocean.”

Tension in the Strait of Hormuz reamined high as The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced earlier Tuesday, that an oil tanker was struck 15 km east of the coastal town of Lima, causing a fire onboard. “No casualties or environmental damage have been reported,” the agency stated. The Qatar-owned tanker Al-Raqayyat was trying to pass the Strait of Hormuz, via the Omani route under the protection of the US Navy when it was targeted as it ignored repeated warnings.