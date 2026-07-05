/'Gang-rape, $1.5m ransom': Meet Pakistan's Foreign Minister, who's grandson abducted two foreign women in Lahore

Pakistan is reeling from one of the most explosive criminal cases in recent memory, one that reaches directly into the family of its Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Muhammad Raza Dar, the grandson of Ishaq Dar, has been arrested in Lahore alongside three accomplices on charges of kidnapping, gang rape, physical assault, and extortion. The victims are two foreign nationals: Stephanie Adriana Mau-Arun, a Dutch citizen, and Astrid Robinson Bracho, from Venezuela. A fifth accused, described only as ‘Boss’ in the First Information Report, remains at large. Pakistani journalists and social media users say his identity, when revealed, will shock the country.

How It Began: Singapore, Cryptocurrency, And A Business Invitation

The case traces back to October 2025, when the two women first met Muhammad Raza Dar in Singapore. The three were connected through a cryptocurrency investment venture. According to police, the women initially invested around $60,000 in a joint crypto project with Raza Dar. The investment grew over time to approximately $500,000. Raza Dar allegedly cultivated their trust over months, positioning himself as a legitimate business partner. He then invited the two women to visit Pakistan, claiming it was for business purposes. He reportedly arranged their business visas himself and facilitated their travel to Lahore.

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June 29: Abduction Within Hours Of Landing

The women arrived in Lahore on June 29, 2026. According to their statements to police, they were abducted shortly after arriving, taken by Raza Dar, his accomplices, and the as-yet-unidentified ‘Boss’ to an abandoned house in the city. What followed, as recorded in the FIR, was a sustained act of violence. The women were robbed of their cash, subjected to repeated gang rape and physical assault, and threatened with death if they did not comply. Their ordeal did not end there.

The $1.5 Million Ransom Demand

While holding the two women captive, the accused demanded a ransom of $1.5 million, approximately 450 million Pakistani rupees — to be paid in cryptocurrency. The ransom demand makes clear that this was not a crime of opportunity. The accused had cultivated a months-long relationship with the victims, secured access to their trust and their willingness to travel to Pakistan, and then used that access to extort them at a scale that suggests premeditation. The crypto angle, an investment that the victims had grown from $60,000 to $500,000, appears to have been used as both leverage and bait.

Four Arrested, Court Grants Five Days Of Remand

Lahore police arrested four men: Muhammad Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan, and Sajid Ali. All four were produced before the Lahore Cantonment court, which granted police a five-day physical remand for further investigation, less than the 14-day remand investigators had requested. Authorities have confirmed that raids are underway to locate and arrest the fifth suspect. The investigation is being closely watched given the political profile of the accused's family.

The ‘Boss’: The Name Pakistan Is Waiting For

The most unsettling element of this case is not what is known, it is what is not. The FIR refers to a fifth accused only as ‘Boss’, and he has not been named publicly. Pakistani social media has lit up with speculation about who this person might be, with multiple accounts and at least one journalist suggesting that the eventual identification of the ‘Boss’ will be far more explosive than the arrest of Raza Dar himself. Some posts have speculated about a possible connection to Pakistan's powerful military establishment, though no official claim has been made and no name has been confirmed. Pakistani authorities have not commented on the identity or the speculation.

Ishaq Dar: Deputy PM, Foreign Minister, Grandfather

Ishaq Dar holds two of the most senior positions in the Pakistani government simultaneously, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. He is also, through family ties, connected to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Dar has made no public statement about his grandson's arrest. His silence has been noted widely in Pakistani media. The case puts him in an extraordinarily difficult position: any comment risks being seen as interference in an investigation involving his own family; silence risks being seen as indifference to a brutal crime against two foreign nationals.

What This Means For Pakistan