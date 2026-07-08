/FIFA names all-Argentine refereeing team for France vs Morocco World Cup 2026 quarter-final

FIFA has confirmed an all-Argentine officiating team, led by Facundo Tello, for the World Cup 2026 quarter-final between France and Morocco, the first match at the tournament with all match officials from the same country. FIFA has continued its approach of appointing experienced referees for the knockout rounds. Tello has previous World Cup knockout experience and also officiated Morocco’s quarterfinal victory over Portugal at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. This will be his second straight World Cup quarterfinal involving the Atlas Lions.

Tello will be joined by assistant referees Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade. Dario Herrera has been named as the fourth official, while Cristian Navarro will serve as the reserve assistant referee.

Match officials for France vs Morocco

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Referee: Facundo Tello

Facundo Tello Assistant Referee 1: Juan Pablo Belatti

Juan Pablo Belatti Assistant Referee 2: Gabriel Chade

Gabriel Chade Fourth Official: Dario Herrera

Dario Herrera Reserve Assistant Referee: Cristian Navarro

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Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

France not worried about the referee

France defender Dayot Upamecano said that the team is focused only on the match and not on the referee.

“I’m not going to focus on who the referee will be," Upamecano told L’Equipe. “We’ve never done that before. We’re going to focus on Morocco. What we want is to win this match. That’s the most important thing."

Meanwhile, the announcement comes after reports that Egypt’s football association raised concerns over refereeing decisions in their pre-quarterfinal loss to Argentina.