/French authorities investigate racist remarks made against Kylian Mbappe by Paraguayan senator

French prosecutors have started an investigation into racist comments made against France captain Kylian Mbappe by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla. Authorities are looking into whether she should face charges of aggravated public insult or inciting hatred and violence. The Paris prosecutor’s office said that the investigation began after the French Football Federation (FFF) filed a complaint with the country’s online hate crime unit.

The controversy started after Paraguay lost to France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Saturday. Amarilla, a senator from Paraguay’s Liberal Radical Party, then posted racist remarks about Mbappe on social media.

The FFF called her comments “utterly abhorrent and unacceptable.” In her post, Amarilla referred to Mbappe as a “colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French” and a “brute who had not learned to write.” She also claimed Paraguay’s players should have slapped him after the match.

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Mbappe hit back strongly, writing on social media, “Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.”

He also said that her remarks had taken attention away from Paraguay’s impressive World Cup campaign.

“Through your recklessness and your ‌brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way ‌for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country,” he wrote.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said the alleged remarks targeted Mbappe because of his “actual or perceived origin, ethnicity, nationality, race or religion.” If charges are filed and proven, the offences could carry a prison sentence of up to one year and a fine of €45,000.

As criticism of her comments grew, Amarilla posted an open letter in French and Spanish. She said she regretted using “the same insults” that she had experienced herself as a mixed-race person and confirmed that she had deleted the post.

However, she also criticised Mbappe's response, demanded an apology, accused him of gender-based violence in the way he addressed her and threatened legal action if he did not withdraw his comments. “Who are you to call me indignant or despicable when you don’t even know me?” she wrote.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

The Paraguayan government distanced itself from Amarilla’s remarks, saying they were “contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity.” It added that her comments “in no way” reflected the views of the government or the people of Paraguay.