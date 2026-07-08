/Boeing 737 cargo plane, with 5 crew members, goes missing off Karachi

A Pakistani cargo aircraft carrying five crew members went missing late on Tuesday (July 7) after rapidly descending and losing contact with air traffic controllers off the coast of the southern port city of Karachi, according to Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority. The authority said search-and-rescue operations were underway in the Arabian Sea following the disappearance. The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737 operated by K2 Airways, was on a cargo flight from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Karachi when it reported a navigation system problem at 9:18 p.m. local time, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a post on X.

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According to the authority, radar data showed the aircraft rapidly descending and making a sharp change in heading at around 9:21 p.m. Shortly afterwards, radar and radio contact with the plane were lost.

The aircraft disappeared approximately 155 nautical miles (287 kilometres or 178 miles) west of Karachi, officials said.