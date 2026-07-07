/'Where Bin Laden hid...': Rick Scott slams Pakistan's mediator role after Khamenei tribute

US Senator Rick Scott has questioned the neutrality of the mediator Pakistan, as it had sent a delegation to attend the funeral of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging Washington to "remember who Pakistan really is". The delegation was led by Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif, who praised the 86-year-old late Shia cleric and said that Pakistan and Iran walk together always.

Scott shared a video of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describing Ayatollah as a “a great scholar and leader whom millions of Muslims will remember." He said that “Millions of Muslims –– not only in Iran ––but around the globe will remember him as a leader." Sharif also referred to the thousands of martyrs in what is considered a veiled reference to the United States and Israel, “Pakistan and Iran will march together under all circumstances.”

Rick hit out at Sharif, for whom Scott accused Islamabad of hypocrisy and described Khamenei as a “genocidal mass-murdering tyrant”, reminding that Pakistan is the country which hosted Bin Laden, and it disqualifies Islamabad's role to be a neutral mediator. “We need to remember who Pakistan really is in the middle of all this. We’re talking about a country where bin Laden hid out for a decade, where they selectively enforce lopsided blasphemy laws to persecute Christians, and where the Prime Minister just praised the genocidal mass murdering tyrant that used to run Iran," wrote Scott in a social media post.

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He drew a parallel between Qatar, which is often accused of harbouring Hamas and Pakistan. “They’re no better qualified to ‘mediate’ this than the Hamas-harbouring Qataris. Islamabad should take note; we’re watching closely."

US lawmakers have also taken issue with Pakistan’s outright refusal to join the Abraham Accords. In May 2026, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham similarly labelled Pakistan’s role as "more than problematic". This recent remark comes weeks after the US-Iran agreement to a MoU framework for negotiating a peace mediated by Pakistan and Qatar. But the implementation of the framework remains a major hurdle over the details of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the release of Iranian funds.