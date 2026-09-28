Eight US marines were reportedly injured when an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile struck a vessel they were operating on in the Strait of Hormuz. Though, the marines were not seriously injured in the attack that happened two weeks ago, they suffered smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries, including headaches, reported NBC.

According to the officials, one of the marines among the eight injured was an officer. All returned to duty shortly after the September 14 attack.

The Marines were operating as part of a battalion landing team when the Iranian missile struck the vessel, which according to the officials was not a US Navy ship. However, they decline to give details, referring to it only as a maritime vessel.

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Pentagon increases number of wounded troops to Iran war tally

The Pentagon in the last few months has come under intense scrutiny over casualty figures since the war with Iran began in February.

Lat week, Pentagon increased the public tally of US troops wounded during the Iran conflict by 37. However, there was no explanation from the Defense Department about when or how the injuries occurred. The increase includes 29 Navy sailors and eight Marines, according to a review of the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System, or DCAS, a public database tracking US military personnel killed and wounded during overseas conflicts and operations.

Earlier, the DCAS listed 861 US troops as wounded during the Iran conflict. More than half of those cases are categorized in the database under ‘Overseas Operations’ following the start of a July ceasefire between Washington and Tehran that subsequently collapsed. Earlier casualties were recorded under ‘Operation Epic Fury’, the name used by the Trump administration for the Iran conflict.

Trump administration disputes war description